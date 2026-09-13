BRICS Summit: Iran President Slams West Over Sanctions' Impact On Food Security, Global Welfare

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called on BRICS nations to reduce their dependence on existing global financial and trade systems and expand transactions in national currencies.

Speaking at the concluding session of the two-day BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Sunday, Pezeshkian said excessive reliance on limited financial and trade mechanisms had left emerging economies exposed to political and economic shocks.

Masoud urged BRICS to strengthen the New Development Bank and use national currencies more extensively for trade. These measures could improve the economic resilience of member countries and support a more balanced global economic system.

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The Iranian president also criticised unilateral sanctions, saying such measures affect global food security and people's welfare. His comments came weeks after the United States imposed fresh economic sanctions on Iran.

Pezeshkian said BRICS had grown beyond a platform for emerging economies and could now contribute to creating a more inclusive international order. He argued that no single centre of power should have the authority to determine the future of other nations.

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Security also featured prominently in his address. Pezeshkian referred to what he described as US and Israeli military aggression against Iran and warned that attacks on economic, energy, and development infrastructure could create wider regional and global consequences.

He said civilians had paid a heavy price and called on the international community to protect civilian populations and prevent attacks on civilian infrastructure from becoming normalised.

Pezeshkian also urged BRICS to take a stronger position on conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. He called for greater protection of national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the principle against using force.

On trade and connectivity, the Iranian leader highlighted his country's energy, geographic, and transit capabilities. He said Iran could contribute to developing trade and energy corridors connecting BRICS economies.

He also placed artificial intelligence and emerging technologies on the group's agenda. Pezeshkian said technological progress should empower nations rather than become a tool for domination.

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Thanking India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Indian people for hosting the summit, Pezeshkian said the BRICS theme of “Resilience, Cooperation and Sustainability” reflected the challenges facing an increasingly interconnected world.

He said BRICS should now convert these principles into practical cooperation and work towards an economic and political framework that offers greater resilience, fairness and security to developing nations.

(With PTI inputs)

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