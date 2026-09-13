CPI(M) Leader, Trade Unionist Baby John Dies At 74

Veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and trade unionist Baby John died on Sunday at the age of 74 following a prolonged illness, party sources said.

John, a former member of the CPI(M) state secretariat and former secretary of the party's Thrissur district committee, was regarded as an influential grassroots organiser who played a key role in strengthening the party's presence in the district. He was closely associated with the labour movement and held several organisational positions in trade unions and mass organisations.

John also served as the Thrissur district secretary of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU). Born in 1952, John became involved with the Left movement in 1969 and joined the CPI(M) in 1971.

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He later served in several trade union bodies, including the Beedi Workers' Union, Kerala Beedi and Cigar Workers' Federation, Fishermen's Union and Toddy Workers' Union.

He was also associated with the Kerala Karshaka Sangham and participated in several movements centred on the concerns of workers, farmers and other sections of society. John's political career was shaped in part by his experience during the Emergency.

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He was arrested twice during the period and spent around two-and-a-half months in jail. He was also suspended from his teaching job following police action.

A teacher at PVM LP School in Blangad since 1971, John eventually took voluntary retirement in 1991 to work full-time for the party. He was appointed CPI(M) Thrissur district secretary in July 2006 and later contested the 2011 Kerala Assembly election from Manalur.

Political leaders across the spectrum condoled his death.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan described John as a leader who remained committed to communist ideals throughout his life and said his death was a loss to the democratic and secular community.

Former chief minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed grief, saying John had made a significant contribution to expanding the party's organisational base in Thrissur and strengthening the labour movement.

Vijayan described John as an effective trade union organiser who succeeded in bringing sections of people closer to the communist movement.

The CPI(M) leader's body will be kept for public homage at the party's Thrissur district committee office on Monday before being taken to his residence.

The funeral is scheduled to be held at the Chavakkad public crematorium at 4 pm.

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