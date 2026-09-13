Buy, Sell Or Hold: Mazagon Dock, Cochin Shipyard, Dixon Tech, Suzlon Energy And Lodha Developers — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Lodha Developers Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd.?

Jatin Gedia, vice president - technical research at Teji Mandi Investment Technologies and Jash Shah, Fundamental Research Analyst, Latin Manharlal provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (CMP: Rs 2,339)

Jain: Sell

Overall, the trend has not been that positive for it.

Ship building companies have been underperforming.

Would recommned an exit.

Cochin Shipyard (CMP: Rs 1,381)

Gorakshakar: Buy

Companies sitting on order books which are there for the next two and a half to three years.

I think the stock may underperform on short term.

Make in India manufacturing policy may lead to order book growing quite rapidly.

Can enter fresh but have a position for atleast 12-15 months.

Dixon Technologies (India) (CMP: Rs 13,425)

Jain: Buy

One can look to accumulate the stock at current levels.

Can add more when it dips towards Rs 12,500-Rs 12,700.

Can add more positions there.

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Lodha Developers (CMP: Rs 1,116.90)

Jain: Hold

Hold at current levels.

Keep stoploss at Rs 1,000.

Suzlon Energy (CMP: Rs 44.12)

Jain: Sell On Rise

Sell on rise should be the strategy.

Wait for a pullback move towards Rs 48.

Tata Technologies (CMP: Rs 762.15)

Gorakshakar: Hold

Wait for the next couple of quarters.

FY27 should be much better than last year.

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