Australia Tour Of Zimbabwe 2026: Date, Time, Squads And Live Streaming Details

Australia will return to Zimbabwe for the first time in eight years when they begin a three-match ODI series in Harare in September. Mitchell Marsh will lead the reigning world champions, who are expected to use the tour as part of their build-up to the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. The tournament will be staged jointly by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

With the 2027 World Cup on the horizon, Australia can use their Zimbabwe visit to gain valuable experience of the region's playing conditions. George Bailey said the series would be particularly valuable for Australia given their limited number of ODIs over the next 12 months, according to Cricinfo. Each game will offer another opportunity to settle roles, assess different combinations and determine which players can provide reliable cover across the squad.

Australia have opted to leave frontline quicks Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc out of the Zimbabwe series as part of their workload management, with a South Africa tour to follow. Their absence has done little to weaken the squad, with captain Mitchell Marsh and hard-hitting opener Travis Head returning after sitting out Australia's earlier white-ball assignments this year.

Australia Tour Of Zimbabwe 2026: Schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) Sept. 15 1st ODI Harare Sports Club, Harare 1:00 p.m. Sept. 18 2nd ODI Harare Sports Club, Harare 1:00 p.m. Sept. 20 3rd ODI Harare Sports Club, Harare 1:00 p.m.

Australia Tour Of Zimbabwe 2026: Live Streaming In India

The Australia Tour Of Zimbabwe 2026 will be available for live streaming in India on the FanCode app and website, with all three ODIs available to watch online.

Australia Tour Of Zimbabwe 2026: Squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (Captain), Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brendan Taylor, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Ernest Masuku, Graeme Cremer, Innocent Kaia, Newman Nyamhuri, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere.

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