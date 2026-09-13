BRICS Summit | Chinese President Xi Jinping Departs From Delhi After Day 2 Remarks

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday departed New Delhi after attending the two-day BRICS Summit. Xi attended the summit sessions at Bharat Mandapam on Day 2 before leaving the national capital. He had arrived in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon for the 18th BRICS Summit, marking his first visit to India in seven years.

During his visit, Xi held his only bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit on Saturday. The two leaders discussed the long-term development of India-China relations and the boundary question.

Xi said India and China should view their relations from a strategic perspective and focus on their long-term development. Despite differences, the two countries have been able to “support and help each other to achieve common development”, he said.

Xi also noted that the two leaders had met more than 20 times, resulting in “a series of important consensuses”.

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PM Modi thanked China for its support and cooperation during India's BRICS chairship and said the two sides now had an opportunity to further discuss bilateral cooperation.

On Sunday, Xi joined PM Modi and other BRICS leaders for the official family photograph at Bharat Mandapam. PM Modi stood in the centre, with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping beside him.

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister welcomed world leaders at Bharat Mandapam ahead of the open session titled ‘Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth.'

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13 in New Delhi. Leaders of the 11 BRICS member countries and 10 partner countries are attending the summit, along with representatives of international organisations.

The summit is focused on strengthening cooperation among BRICS members and discussions on key global and regional issues.

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