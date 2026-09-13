Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 23: Ravi Teja Starrer Bounces Back With 66.7% Growth

Irumudi showed signs of recovery at the box office on Saturday, reversing the decline seen on Friday. The Ravi Teja starrer registered a 66.7% rise in collections on Day 23, adding momentum to its fourth-week run.



Day 23 Box Office Collection



The Ravi Teja starrer earned Rs 2.25 crore net in India on Day 23. With this, Irumudi has now reached an India net collection of Rs 178.05 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 206.85 crore.



The film added Rs 5 lakh from overseas markets on Saturday, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 22.40 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 229.25 crore.



State-Wise Gross Collection



Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed Rs 2.35 crore in gross on Day 23. Karnataka added Rs 22 lakh, while Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 1 lakh. The rest of India contributed Rs 2 lakh, taking the day's total gross collection to Rs 2.60 crore.



Box Office Journey So Far



Irumudi opened with Rs 15.30 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 16.20 crore on Day 2 and Rs 19 crore on Day 3. The film then collected Rs 12.35 crore on Day 4, Rs 12.20 crore on Day 5, Rs 10.20 crore on Day 6 and Rs 6.90 crore on Day 7, taking its first-week total to Rs 92.15 crore.



The film began Week 2 with Rs 10.10 crore on Day 8 and went on to collect Rs 12.30 crore on Day 9 and Rs 15 crore on Day 10. It then earned Rs 6.60 crore on Day 11, Rs 5.90 crore on Day 12, Rs 4.10 crore on Day 13 and Rs 3.60 crore on Day 14, taking the second-week total to Rs 57.60 crore.



In Week 3, Irumudi collected Rs 4.90 crore each on Days 15 and 16 before rising to Rs 6.75 crore on Day 17. It then earned Rs 2.40 crore on Day 18, Rs 2.25 crore on Day 19, Rs 1.90 crore on Day 20 and Rs 1.60 crore on Day 21, taking the third-week total to Rs 24.70 crore.



Week 4 began with Rs 1.35 crore on Day 22 before the film bounced back with Rs 2.25 crore on Day 23.

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About The Film



Irumudi follows an alcohol-addicted father with a violent past who lives peacefully with his daughter near a waterfall. At her request, he decides to take Ayyappa Deeksha, setting him on a spiritual journey.



Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the action film stars Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh and Swasika Vijay.



The film was released in Tamil and Telugu on August 21, 2026.

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