World Wants Concrete Results From BRICS: PM Modi In Concluding Remarks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his concluding remarks at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, said the world expects concrete results from the grouping as it enters its third decade. He also handed over the BRICS chairmanship to China and congratulated the teams involved in organising the summit.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared a video of his concluding remarks at the BRICS session. “Sharing my concluding remarks during the BRICS Session on ‘Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth,'” he wrote in the post.

PM Modi expressed hope that the New Delhi Declaration would provide direction to future cooperation among BRICS nations. He also stressed the need to translate the outcomes of the summit into time-bound actions with a focus on last-mile impact.

As rising geopolitical tensions continue to affect people globally, PM Modi emphasised that BRICS must strengthen cooperation and promote inclusive growth to address these challenges.

“We are now moving towards the conclusion. As the 18th BRICS Summit draws to a close, I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you for your active participation and valuable contributions. Your significant ideas and suggestions have lent both breadth and depth to our cooperation. Your presence stands as a testament to the growing relevance, openness, and inclusiveness of BRICS,” PM Modi said.

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“Our discussions over the past two days have further strengthened our conviction that BRICS is not merely a grouping of nations, but an ecosystem of solutions. We hope that the New Delhi Declaration adopted at this summit will provide a clear direction for our shared vision and future cooperation,” he added.

PM Modi said BRICS countries must ensure that the summit's outcomes go beyond documentation and translate into action.

“We must translate all outcomes into time-bound actions that deliver last-mile impact. We will work together to ensure that our framework moves beyond mere documentation and creates a tangible impact in real life,” he said.

In his address at the concluding session of the two-day India-hosted summit at Bharat Mandapam, PM Modi also raised concerns over the “weaponisation of technology and critical minerals”, warning that such developments could hinder shared progress and prosperity.

The Prime Minister said developing nations in the Global South are increasingly placing their trust in BRICS because their voices are heard, their experiences are valued, and solutions are developed in partnership with them rather than imposed on them.

India hosted the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13 in New Delhi. Leaders of the 11 BRICS member countries and 10 partner countries attended the summit, along with representatives of international organisations. The summit focused on strengthening cooperation among BRICS members and discussions on key global and regional issues.

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