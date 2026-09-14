'Everybody's Been Bugging Me': Trump To Scrap 10% Irish Whiskey Tariff

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said the United States would remove the 10% tariff imposed on Irish whiskey, following appeals from Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin and golfer Shane Lowry.

“Everybody's been bugging me” to remove the tariff, Trump said during a trophy ceremony attended by Irish golf fans at a tournament held at a course owned by his family.

“On behalf of the United States of America, I am going to take the tariffs off Irish whiskey,” Trump announced, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

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Trump said both Martin and Lowry had urged him to reconsider the tariff, arguing that the duty was unfair to Irish whiskey producers and exporters.

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“Taoiseach (Ireland's prime minister) and I talked about it, and Shane talked about it, and everybody has been bugging me,” Trump said. “They were saying, ‘Would you do me a favour? It's so unfair what's going on. Could you possibly take the tariffs off Irish whiskey?'”

The 10% duty on Irish whiskey is part of tariffs imposed on European Union wine and spirits exported to the United States.

Wine and spirits were initially covered by a 15% tariff on most EU goods under a US-EU trade agreement reached last year. Subsequent US tariff measures announced in July for 60 trading partners, including the European Union, reduced the applicable rate to 10%.

Trump met Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Dublin on Saturday at the start of a 48-hour visit to Ireland.

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