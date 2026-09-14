Rs 300 Crore And Counting: 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' Beats 'Lokah', Becomes Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film

A new record has been set in Mollywood as Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has overtaken Lokah: Chapter 1 to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide. The Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju-led romantic comedy has crossed the Rs 300-crore mark in just 24 days, with its worldwide collection reaching around Rs 305 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Lokah: Chapter 1 previously held the record with Rs 301.50 crore worldwide, followed by L2: Empuraan (Rs 266.80 crore), Manjummel Boys (Rs 241 crore) and Drishyam 3 (Rs 239.85 crore). Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has now surpassed them, becoming the second Malayalam film to cross Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Its strong performance in Kerala, combined with an impressive overseas response, has helped the film achieve the milestone at a rapid pace.

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Day 24 And Week-Wise Collection

The romantic comedy has stayed strong even after three weeks in theatres, with its fourth weekend adding to its worldwide earnings. By Day 24, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit had collected Rs 146.40 crore net in India, while its India gross stood at Rs 170.95 crore. Its overseas collection has also reached Rs 134 crore, taking the worldwide gross to around Rs 304.95 crore.

The film earned Rs 4.60 crore net in India on Day 24. Of this, Rs 4.25 crore came from the Malayalam version, while the Telugu and Tamil versions contributed Rs 22 lakh and Rs 13 lakh, respectively.

According to Sacnilk, the film recorded around Rs 5.35 crore in gross collections on September 13, with Kerala contributing the biggest share at Rs 4.40 crore. Karnataka added Rs 40 lakh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Rs 20 lakh, and other regions Rs 10 lakh.

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The film's week-wise numbers have also remained steady. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit earned Rs 52.30 crore in Week 1, followed by Rs 49.85 crore in Week 2 and Rs 33.30 crore in Week 3. The fourth weekend brought in another Rs 11 crore, helping the film move closer to the milestone.

About The Film

Directed by Girish AD, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a romantic comedy-drama with a runtime of 2 hours and 37 minutes. The story follows Ashley, who returns from abroad and is reminded of her first love, Justin, when a wedding takes place next door.

The film also stars Vinay Forrt, Bindu Panicker, Shyam Mohan and Srindaa. It released in theatres on August 21 in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

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