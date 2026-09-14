Iran Widens Hormuz Net, Adds 77 Vessels To Transit Blacklist

Iran has added 77 vessels to a blacklist of ships it says have breached its rules for navigating the Strait of Hormuz, raising the prospect that the vessels could face tighter restrictions if they seek to pass through the strategic waterway again.

The Persian Gulf Strait Authority said ships on the revised list could be barred from future passage and subjected to measures ranging from financial penalties to detention or seizure, according to its latest notice.

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The expanded blacklist introduces another layer of risk for shipping companies using the strategically important waterway, where any disruption could ripple through energy markets, raise transportation costs and unsettle global trade.

The authority also warned that vessels cooperating with those on the blacklist could themselves be added to the list.

Maritime service providers were advised against offering assistance to the targeted ships.

The notice did not specify the nature of the alleged violations by each vessel or provide details on how the restrictions would be enforced.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is a crucial transit route for global energy supplies.

A substantial share of the world's seaborne oil shipments passes through the waterway, making any threat to shipping access a potential concern for crude markets.

For tanker operators and other commercial vessels, the latest warning could raise compliance risks and increase the need for careful assessment of transit arrangements.

The expanded blacklist comes as shipping activity in the Persian Gulf remains closely watched for signs of disruption.

Any restrictions affecting vessels or maritime services could add to operational challenges for companies relying on the waterway.

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The authority's warning also signals that vessels maintaining commercial or operational ties with blacklisted ships may face additional scrutiny.

The details on the listed vessels, the alleged breaches and the implementation of the penalties were not immediately available.

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