Oil Above $107: India Faces Massive Import Bill On Iran War Flare-Up As Crude On Track To Hit $115

The fragile stability in oil markets is acting as a key threat to the world economy once again. This comes after the Brent crude oil benchmark breached the psychological $107-per-barrel threshold following supply disruptions to Saudi Arabia's infrastructure and escalating tensions between US-Iran across vital shipping corridors in the Middle East.

Geopolitical analyst Prof. Gulshan Sachdeva of Jawaharlal Nehru University's School of International Studies and Peter McGuire, CEO of Trading.com Australia spoke to NDTV Profit on Monday, Sept. 14 and decoded the compounding risks of this price shock on central bank rate trajectories, global inflation, and India's economic growth momentum.

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Multiple Chokepoints Shatter Market Equilibrium

The latest spike in crude prices follows attacks impacting Saudi Arabia's pipeline operations, alongside severe disruption risks across the Bab el-Mandeb, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Red Sea. Peter McGuire pointed out that Asian markets on Monday had a sharp knee-jerk reaction, gaining more than 3% as supply and transport viability raised alarm.

"I think it's probably got the potential to add a few more dollars on from here, maybe 110, breach it again this week... It's going to be north of $100 longer than it's going to be sub-$100 over the next matter of weeks," McGuire noted, emphasizing that sustained disruptions could even push benchmarks into the $110-$115 band. Brent crude oil benchmark surged 8% higher last week due to the supply disruptions, rising above the $100 threshold for the first time since July.

Prof. Sachdeva observed that while crude had spent months trading within a manageable $80-$90 equilibrium, that balance has broken down as proxy conflicts flare across the region. With Houthi activity in the Red Sea and drone strikes by Shia militias targeting Gulf assets, regional security has severely deteriorated. No peace talks have been held on the war, launched six months ago by the United States and Israel, since an interim agreement in June collapsed.

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"Physical repair of damaged infrastructure can be achieved within a matter of weeks or months," Prof. Sachdeva noted, "But the real problem is that things are not stabilizing. The continuation of attacks is the real challenge, and there is no major positive trigger visible from the Gulf for the next two to three months." Since the war began on Feb. 28, Brent has surged by 30% to $126.41 per barrel, a peak hit on April 30.

He added that while extreme spikes toward $120-$130 remain improbable due to potential diplomatic or market interventions, crude is likely to inch up by a couple of dollars before finding a floor between $90 and $100 in the near term, with a return to normalized levels around $70-$80 only possible after two to three months. Brent crude has risen 11% this month and 60% year-to-date.

Inflationary Pressures Dent Strong Macro Sentiment

The timing of the crude shock presents a direct challenge to central banks attempting to contain stubborn price pressures. Peter McGuire warned that expensive oil can derail the optimism surrounding otherwise robust macroeconomic indicators. "Do central banks and the inflation outlook get worse over the next two months, or does it get better? I'd have to think it'll probably get worse considering where energy prices are," McGuire told NDTV Profit on Monday.

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This complication arrives just as major global monetary authorities — including the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan, and the Bank of England — face key policy decisions. McGuire noted that elevated two-year bond yields reflect tight capital markets, and with US political rhetoric further entangling trade policy with demands for lower borrowing costs, the US Fed's stance will be under severe scrutiny.

Crude Oil Shock For Indian Economy

Photo Credit: Echion

Wake-Up Call for India's Energy Security

For India, which relies heavily on crude imports to power its domestic economy, the surge past $107 per barrel poses an immediate fiscal and budgetary headache despite recent strong GDP growth prints of 7.8%. Prof. Sachdeva noted that while India has made strides by diversifying its import basket — sourcing crude from Russia, the US and Latin America — the issue is fundamentally about price exposure. Here's how crude oil spike can impact the Indian economy:

Fiscal Burden: Every $10 increase per barrel translates to an estimated additional outflow of at least $2 billion from the economy, varying with foreign exchange movements.

Downstream Strain: Prolonged elevated crude will squeeze state-run oil marketing companies, feeding into retail fuel costs, headline inflation, and government budgets.

The Strait of Hormuz handled one-fifth of global daily oil and liquefied natural gas supplies before the conflict began. Before the US-Iran conflcit, about 20% of world oil supplies passed through the Strait of Hormuz. "All discussions about trans-regional pipelines-such as the Iran-Pakistan-India pipeline, undersea links from Oman and Iran, or future connectivity via northern routes — were sidelined because oil was easily purchasable in the open market," Prof. Sachdeva said. "Given the ongoing disruptions across global choke points, India must seriously rethink its long-term energy corridors and resilience."

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