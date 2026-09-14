West Bengal Dengue Surge: Cases More Than Double In Just One Month

West Bengal has intensified dengue surveillance and testing after the number of reported cases crossed 5,000, prompting the state Health Department to launch an extensive campaign aimed at detecting infections early and containing transmission.

According to Health Department data, the state recorded 5,002 dengue cases as of September 11, with more than 2,500 cases reported in roughly one month. The sharp increase comes as authorities step up monitoring across districts amid concerns over the seasonal rise in dengue infections, reported NDTV.

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Murshidabad has reported the highest number of cases at 1,072, followed by Kolkata with 500 and North 24 Parganas with 450. Several other districts are also carrying out intensified surveillance and fever monitoring.

The Health Department issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on September 2, directing officials to conduct door-to-door surveillance, identify people with fever and ensure immediate blood testing of those showing symptoms associated with dengue.

The state has ordered an intensive dengue-testing campaign through October 15. District authorities have been instructed to submit regular information on the number of people developing fever and those undergoing dengue tests, enabling officials to monitor the spread more closely.

Health authorities have also expanded testing facilities, including dengue NS1 antigen and IgM antibody tests, across government healthcare centres. Hospitals have been directed to strengthen fever clinics and ensure adequate capacity for patients requiring treatment.

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Municipal authorities are simultaneously stepping up vector-control measures, including larvicidal spraying and drives to eliminate stagnant water where mosquitoes breed. Officials are also focusing on high-burden areas through intensified field surveillance and fever mapping.

Authorities said the rise in reported cases may partly reflect better detection and reporting under the new monitoring system, rather than simply an uncontrolled increase in transmission. They also noted that fewer cases are being classified under vague categories such as “unknown disease,” suggesting improved identification of dengue infections.

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