Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Starrer Slows Down

Haiwaan had a mixed weekend at the box office, with the action thriller struggling to maintain its momentum after its opening day. The film witnessed a 26% drop in collections on Sunday, ending its first weekend on a softer note.

Here's a look at Haiwaan's Day 3 box office collection.

Day 3 Box Office Collection

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Haiwaan earned Rs 1.85 crore net in India on Day 3, taking its total India net collection to Rs 7.35 crore and India gross collection to Rs 8.80 crore.

The action thriller collected Rs 0.75 crore from overseas markets on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 2.75 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached around Rs 11.55 crore.

Box Office Journey So Far

Haiwaan opened with Rs 3 crore net in India on Day 1 before collecting Rs 2.50 crore on Day 2. The film added another Rs 1.85 crore on Day 3, taking its three-day India net collection to Rs 7.35 crore.

The film recorded its highest occupancy during the evening and night shows on Sunday, while the overall occupancy remained at around 14%. With the weekdays now ahead, all eyes are on whether the Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer can hold steady in the coming days.

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About The Film

Haiwaan follows Shyam, a blind caretaker who is framed for the murder of retired Judge Pradhan. With ruthless killer Parshuram after Pradhan's hidden daughter Nandini, Shyam escapes the police and sets out to protect her. However, his journey takes an unexpected turn when he discovers a shocking secret about Nandini.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the action thriller stars Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Sharib Hashmi. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes and carries a U/A certificate.

Haiwaan released in theatres on September 11, 2026.

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