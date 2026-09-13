Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 37: Neem Karoli Baba Biopic Builds Momentum, Nears Rs 200-Crore

Hanuman Ansh continued its impressive box office run into its sixth week, with the Hindi devotional drama gaining momentum over the weekend. The film saw a notable surge in collections on Day 37, further strengthening its theatrical performance.



Day 37 Box Office Collection



Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 18.50 crore net in India on Day 37, registering a 76.2% growth from its previous day collection. With this, its India net collection has reached Rs 192.13 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 227 crore, as per Sacnilk.



The film added Rs 5 crore from overseas markets on Saturday, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 9.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 236.50 crore.



Box Office Journey



Hanuman Ansh had a slow start, collecting Rs 1.08 crore in its opening week and Rs 0.40 crore in Week 2. The film then picked up sharply, earning Rs 10.40 crore in Week 3, followed by a massive jump to Rs 61 crore in Week 4.



The film saw its biggest surge in Week 5, when it collected Rs 90.25 crore. It continued the momentum into Week 6, earning Rs 10.50 crore on Day 36 before jumping 76.2% to Rs 18.50 crore on Day 37.

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About The Film



Released on August 7, 2026, Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi devotional drama directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes and carries a U certificate.



The cast includes Chandan Anand, Gulshan Pandey, Shobhinaw Satyaa, Anil Rastogi and Purnima Tiwari. It features cinematography by Vishal Bawa, editing by Shankh Rajadhyaksha and music by Sadhu Sushil Tiwari.

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Week-Wise Collection



Week 1: Rs 1.08 crore

Week 2: Rs 0.40 crore

Week 3: Rs 10.40 crore

Week 4: Rs 61 crore

Week 5: Rs 90.25 crore

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