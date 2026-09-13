Epic Box Office Collection Day 2: Anand Deverakonda-Vaishnavi Chaitanya Starrer Sees Weekend Dip

Epic had a slow start to its first weekend at the box office. The Telugu romantic coming-of-age drama, which opened in theatres on Friday, saw its collections fall on Saturday despite the usual weekend advantage.

Day 2 Box Office Collection

Epic opened with Rs 2.10 crore on Day 1 before seeing a 38.1% drop on Saturday, collecting Rs 1.30 crore net in India on Day 2. The film recorded 24.1% overall occupancy across 1,331 shows. With this, its India net collection has reached Rs 3.40 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 3.95 crore, as per Sacnilk.

The film added Rs 0.65 crore from overseas markets on Saturday, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 1.65 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 5.60 crore.

The Telugu version recorded 20.32% overall occupancy on Day 2, with the highest turnout seen during the afternoon and night shows.

State-Wise Gross Report

Epic recorded a Day 2 gross collection of Rs 1.30 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, followed by Rs 15 lakh from Karnataka, Rs 3 lakh from Tamil Nadu and Rs 2 lakh from the rest of India, taking its total state-wise gross to Rs 1.50 crore.

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About Epic

Released on September 11, 2026, Epic is a Telugu romantic coming-of-age drama directed by Aditya Hasan. The film stars Anand Deverakonda as Aditya and Vaishnavi Chaitanya as Kadali in the lead roles.

The story follows Aditya, a middle-class student who moves to London for higher studies, where he meets the free-spirited Kadali. As their relationship develops, the film explores love, independence, identity and family pressure while navigating the challenges of life abroad.

The film features music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and editing by Navin Nooli.

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