Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Karthi's Action Thriller Fails To Get A Weekend Push

Sardar 2 saw its box office run lose some steam on the first Saturday after a strong opening day. The Karthi-led action thriller is now looking to pick up pace over the rest of its opening weekend.



Day 3 Box Office Collection



Sardar 2 collected Rs 2.20 crore net in India on Day 3, registering a 10.2% drop from its previous day collection. With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 9.15 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 10.75 crore, as per Sacnilk.



The film added Rs 1 crore from overseas markets on Saturday, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 3.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 14.25 crore.



The Tamil version contributed Rs 1.50 crore to the Day 3 collection, while the Telugu version added Rs 70 Lakh.



Day-Wise Collection



Sardar 2 opened with Rs 4.50 crore on Day 1 before its collections dropped to Rs 2.45 crore on Friday. The film earned Rs 2.20 crore on Day 3, taking its three-day India net collection to Rs 9.15 crore.



About The Film



Released on September 10, Sardar 2 is an action thriller directed by P. S. Mithran. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 59 minutes and carries a UA certificate. It has been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.



The cast includes Karthi, Yogi Babu, S. J. Suryah, Ashika Ranganath, Malavika Mohanan and Rajisha Vijayan.



The story follows master spy Sardar, who is forced out of the shadows when a new global threat emerges. He takes on a dangerous mission against ruthless enemies, where even a single mistake could prove fatal.

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