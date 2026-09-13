Amritsar Soormas vs Ludhiana Lions Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 Final

Amritsar Soormas will face Ludhiana Lions in the final of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Sunday.

The match will bring the inaugural season of the franchise-based tournament to a close, with both teams entering the title clash after impressive semi-final victories.

Amritsar Soormas have built momentum at the right time. Led by Naman Dhir, they defeated Mohali Kings by seven wickets in the first semi-final after chasing down 170 with 21 balls to spare.

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Dhir has been the tournament's standout batter and leads the run-scoring charts with 626 runs from nine innings. He has scored those runs at a strike rate of 216.61 and has also hit 45 sixes, making him the biggest threat in the Amritsar line-up.

Ludhiana Lions, meanwhile, booked their place in the final by beating Jalandhar Warriors by 17 runs in the second semi-final. The Lions posted a huge 220/5 before restricting Jalandhar to 203/8. Captain and wicketkeeper Salil Arora was the star of the show, scoring a sensational 120 off 56 balls to power Ludhiana to their imposing total.

Arora's form gives Ludhiana a major advantage heading into the final. He has been one of the team's most consistent batters throughout the competition, while Sahil Bhaskar has led their bowling attack and finished the semi-final stage as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets. Kartik Chadha, with 13 wickets, has also played an important role with the ball.

The final promises a battle between two high-scoring sides. Amritsar will rely heavily on Dhir's explosive batting and their semi-final momentum, while Ludhiana will look to Arora's form and their bowling attack to contain the Soormas' dangerous top order. With the Sher-E-Punjab T20 title at stake, Mohali is set for a closely contested finale.

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Amritsar Soormas vs Ludhiana Lions: Date And Time

The match Amritsar Soormas vs Ludhiana Lions will be played on September 13 from 7 p.m. IST onwards.

Amritsar Soormas vs Ludhiana Lions: Venue

The Amritsar Soormas vs Ludhiana Lions match will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

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Jalandhar Warriors vs Fazilka Falcons: Squads

Amritsar Soormas Squad: Sahaj Dhawan(w), Jashanpreet Singh, Naman Dhir(c), Abhay Choudhary, Rahul Kumar, Ishmeet Singh Sandhu, Jaipartap Singh Johal, Deepin Chitkara, Shubham Rana, Mayank Markande, Akash Pandey, Sahil Khan, Ishan Sood, Reavan Preet Singh, Dhruv Rahul Jindal, Prabhjit Singh, Adhiraj Singh Mangat, Dhrub Bhagania, Vaibhav Kalra, Navneet Virk, Abhishek Sharma

Ludhiana Lions Squad: Abhijeet Garg, Bikramjeet Singh, Salil Arora(w/c), Taranveer Singh Randhawa, Krish Bhagat, Karteek Sharma, Madhav Singh Pathania, Rajvir Jaswal, Kartik Chadha, Jassinder Singh, Sahil Bhaskar, Gurman Singh, Aseem Kohli, Lovekirat Singh, Lovedeep Singh Kharod, Harish Kumar, Havneet Singh, Yuvi Goyal, Arjun Rajput

Amritsar Soormas vs Ludhiana Lions: Live Telecast

The Amritsar Soormas vs Ludhiana Lions match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 HD and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD.

Amritsar Soormas vs Ludhiana Lions: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the live stream of the match between Amritsar Soormas and Ludhiana Lions on Sony LIV.

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