Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 23: Nivin Pauly Starrer Records 54% Growth

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit continued its strong run at the box office as it entered its fourth week. After a dip on Day 22, the Malayalam rom-com bounced back on Day 23, giving its extended theatrical run a fresh boost.



Day 23 Box Office Collection



Bethlehem Kudumba Unit earned Rs 3.85 crore net in India on Day 23, registering a 54% growth from its previous day collections. The film has now reached an India net collection of Rs 141.80 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 165.60 crore.



It has added Rs 1.25 crore from overseas markets on Day 23, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 132.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 298.10 crore.



The Malayalam version contributed Rs 3.55 crore, while the Tamil and Telugu versions added Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, respectively, on Day 23.



Box Office Summary



Bethlehem Kudumba Unit opened with Rs 4.90 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 7.15 crore on Day 2 and Rs 8.80 crore on Day 3. It then earned Rs 6.90 crore on Day 4, Rs 7.90 crore each on Days 5 and 6, and Rs 8.75 crore on Day 7, taking Week 1 to Rs 52.30 crore.



Week 2 began with Rs 9.55 crore on Day 8, followed by Rs 10.20 crore on Day 9 and Rs 10.40 crore on Day 10. The film then collected Rs 6 crore on Day 11, Rs 5.15 crore on Day 12, Rs 4.50 crore on Day 13 and Rs 4.05 crore on Day 14, taking the second-week total to Rs 49.85 crore.



In Week 3, the film earned Rs 6.15 crore on Day 15, Rs 7 crore on Day 16 and Rs 8.10 crore on Day 17. Collections then stood at Rs 3.70 crore on Day 18, Rs 3.15 crore on Day 19, Rs 2.90 crore on Day 20 and Rs 2.30 crore on Day 21, taking Week 3 to Rs 33.30 crore.



Week 4 started with Rs 2.50 crore on Day 22, before the film bounced back with Rs 3.85 crore on Day 23. Its India net collection now stands at Rs 141.80 crore.

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About The Film



Directed by Girish A.D., Bethlehem Kudumba Unit stars Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju, Vinay Forrt, Bindu Panicker, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, Shameer Khan and Srindaa.



The story follows Ashley, who returns home after spending time abroad. A wedding at a neighbouring house brings back memories of Justin, her first love. The film explores love, family, old memories and second chances.



Bethlehem Kudumba Unit was released in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu on August 21, 2026.

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