PwC India, US Announce Consulting JV To Expand Global Advisory Reach

PwC's US and Indian businesses have agreed to establish a joint venture pooling their consulting and advisory operations across the two markets.

The deal will consolidate PwC India's consulting operations with the India-based advisory business of PwC US, creating a unified platform to serve clients across domestic and international markets, according to an release on Sunday.

The deal is slated to be completed during the first six months of 2027, pending regulatory clearances and the fulfilment of customary closing requirements. The companies did not disclose the value of the transaction.

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Until the deal is completed, both firms will continue to operate through their existing structures and client-service arrangements. The joint venture will be jointly owned and governed by PwC US and PwC India.

Rather than simply adding capacity in either market, the platform is designed to combine client relationships, industry expertise and delivery capabilities, PwC said.

The venture is expected to strengthen support for US-headquartered companies operating Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India, while improving the firm's ability to serve clients across major international trade corridors.

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Its service portfolio will span strategy and transformation, technology, engineering and artificial intelligence, as AI increasingly reshapes the way businesses operate and professional services are delivered.

“We're bringing the full breadth of our advisory talent in India together with PwC US — one team with the relationships, expertise, and scale to deliver for our clients and the PwC network,” Paul Griggs, PwC US Senior Partner and CEO, said.

Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson of PwC India and incoming CEO of the joint venture, said the move reflected the growth of the Indian business over the past five years and its expanding role within the global network.

“Domestic clients gain access to best-in-class global capabilities and multinational and GCC clients are served more seamlessly,” Krishan said.

The new platform is also expected to create opportunities for innovation and strengthen the capabilities of PwC's partners and employees.

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