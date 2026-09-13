Levante vs Barcelona Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch LaLiga Match On TV, Online?

FC Barcelona have made a perfect start to their title defence, winning all four of their league matches so far. Hansi Flick's side are currently top of the LaLiga table with 12 points, having scored 17 goals and conceded just two.

Their latest league outing ended in a dominant 5-0 victory over Valencia, with Lamine Yamal scoring twice, while Raphinha, Fermin Lopez and Pedri also found the net.

The Catalan giants also enter the fixture on the back of another emphatic win, having thrashed the Dutch club, Feyenoord, by 5-1 in their UEFA Champions League opener on Wednesday. Raphinha scored twice, while Karim Adeyemi, Lamine Yamal and Gabriel Jesus were also on the scoresheet.

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Levante, meanwhile, have collected five points from their opening four matches and sit 11th in the standings. They began their campaign with a 3-0 defeat to Espanyol before drawing 0-0 against Osasuna.

Levante then produced an impressive 5-2 win over Real Betis but were held to another goalless draw by newly promoted Málaga in their latest outing.

Kickoff Time

The Levante vs Barcelona LaLiga match is scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday. The game will be played at the Estadio Ciutat de València.

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Probable Lineups

Levante: Mathew Ryan (GK), Nacho Pérez, Dela, Aïssa Mandi, Manu Sánchez, Enzo Bardeli, Oriol Rey, Jon Ander Olasagasti, Roger Brugué, Iván Romero, Thiago Fernández.

Barcelona: Joan García (GK), Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, João Cancelo, Pedri, Rodri, Lamine Yamal, Fermín López, Anthony Gordon, Raphinha.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The LaLiga match will not be broadcasted on television in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match between Levante and Barcelona will be available for streaming in India through the FanCode app and website.

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