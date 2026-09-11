Pakistan's Cybercrime Agency Grills Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq After Sudden Exit From England Tour

Pakistan's National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore has questioned senior cricketers Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan following their exclusion from the Pakistan squad during the team's troubled Test tour of England.

Following Pakistan's loss in the second Test at Lord's, the two were among seven players dropped from the squad and sent home. They were subsequently summoned to appear before the NCCIA and appeared before the agency on Thursday.

At least one of the players is believed to have spent several hours at the agency, Cricinfo reported.

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The exact reason for the questioning, and whether it is connected to the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) own investigation announced earlier this week, remain unclear.

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The PCB had said it had “initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct, which are currently being reviewed internally”. The board did not name any players and said the process was being conducted under PCB regulations.

Cricinfo reported that at least one of the players had received a questionnaire from the NCCIA and was required to complete it and return it to the agency the following week.

Seven players, along with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul, were dropped from the squad at the conclusion of the Lord's Test, which Pakistan lost by 194 runs after suffering an innings-and-103-run defeat in the first Test. Five of the seven players brought into the squad as replacements had no international caps.

Rizwan's batting performance during the England tour was below expectations, with scores of 12, 41, 7 and 1. He had also struggled during Pakistan's two-Test series in the Caribbean. However, his wicketkeeping remained strong, and he had been Pakistan's leading Test run-scorer since January 2024 until the West Indies series.

Rizwan also faced criticism for his dismissal for one in the second innings at Lord's after attempting an awkward hook.

Imam was diagnosed with a Grade 1 rupture in his left calf after the first day of play at Lord's and did not bat in either of Pakistan's innings. He attempted some light knockdowns during pre-match warm-ups on the final morning but experienced physical difficulties.

PCB director of high performance and head selector Aaqib Javed publicly questioned Imam's injury and said it would be investigated.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi hinted at broader reasons behind the squad changes without going into detail.

“We've had a conversation to find out why. They include elements other than performance, and we'll find a solution,” Naqvi said.

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Following the Lord's Test, the PCB sent the selectors a note regarding the selection of Rizwan and Imam for the West Indies and England tours. The selectors were required to submit a written explanation within 24 hours, detailing the reasons for their selection and the methodology used.

One of the selectors, Misbah-ul-Haq, resigned after the squad was altered.

Rizwan and Imam were also barred from participating in the first-class President's Trophy, which begins on September 12, after they were unable to appear for the required fitness testing.

According to Cricinfo, the PCB had made fitness testing mandatory for all players competing in domestic events this season. Rizwan and Imam therefore lost their eligibility for the President's Trophy after failing to complete the required fitness test.

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