Wasim Akram Not Surprised By Pakistan's Struggles, Blames Bigger Systemic Issues

Pakistan cricket appears to be going through one of the most difficult phases in recent times, with the problems extending far beyond the team's performances on the field.

Legendary pacer Wasim Akram believes the situation has become so complicated that identifying the root cause itself has turned into a challenge.

Pakistan are preparing to face England in the third and final Test of the series at Edgbaston, with the hosts already in a position to complete a 3-0 sweep.

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Akram admitted that another Pakistan defeat would not come as a surprise, given the state of the team and the wider cricketing system. "But in Pakistan we have a saying: 'You can only clap with two hands'," he was quoted as saying by The Athletic.

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For the former Pakistan captain, however, the responsibility cannot rest entirely with the players or the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He believes the crisis is the result of problems on multiple fronts, with everyone involved having a role to play in fixing it.

The 60-year-old also pointed towards the mindset of some players as one of the factors contributing to Pakistan's struggles. While he sympathises with the situation the team currently finds itself in, he said the results are not entirely unexpected considering the circumstances surrounding Pakistan cricket.

"I knew before the series we were going to lose 3-0 to England," he said. "Our batting is struggling, our bowling is below average and our fielding is worse. It's not rocket science."

The legendary fast bowler, like many other former Pakistan greats, has been called to step in and help restore the country's cricketing standards. But Akram believes the issues are too deep and broad to be solved by one person.

According to him, reviving Pakistan cricket would require a collective effort rather than relying on one former player or administrator to turn things around.

The pressure will now be on Pakistan's revamped side as they prepare for the decisive Test at Edgbaston. The visitors are expected to hand Test debuts to multiple players, adding another layer of uncertainty to an already difficult assignment.

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