Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 4: Soori Starrer Records Strong Weekend Growth, Earns This Amount

Mandaadi is enjoying a strong run at the box office, with the Soori-starrer gaining momentum through its opening weekend. The action drama saw its collections rise with each passing day, recording its highest single-day collection on Sunday.

Day 4 Box Office Collection

Mandaadi collected Rs 13.05 crore net in India on Day 4, registering a 30.5% growth from its previous day's collection. With this, its India net collection has reached Rs 34.60 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 40.48 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The film added Rs 2.50 crore from overseas markets on Sunday, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 7.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached around Rs 47.98 crore.

The Tamil version remained the bigger contributor on Day 4, earning Rs 11.15 crore net, while the Telugu version added Rs 1.90 crore.

State-Wise Gross Collection

On Day 4, Mandaadi recorded a gross collection of Rs 15.25 crore across India. Tamil Nadu was the biggest contributor with Rs 11 crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with Rs 2.25 crore and Karnataka with Rs 1.35 crore. The film earned another Rs 45 lakh from Kerala and Rs 20 lakh from the rest of India.

Day-Wise Collection

Mandaadi opened with Rs 4.85 crore on Day 1 before collecting Rs 6.7 crore on Day 2. The film then saw a strong jump on Saturday, earning Rs 10 crore, followed by another rise to Rs 13.05 crore on Day 4.

ALSO READ: Rs 300 Crore And Counting: 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' Beats 'Lokah', Becomes Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film

About The Film

Released on September 10, 2026, Mandaadi is a Tamil-Telugu action film directed by Pugazhendhi Mathimaran. The cast includes Soori, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar, Suhas, Ravindra Vijay, Mahima Nambiar and Kritika Balasubramanian.

The story follows the fierce rivalry between the teams led by Kaali and Saattaappuli as they compete in a traditional sailboat race in South India. The film features cinematography by S. R. Kathiir, music by GV Prakash Kumar and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav.

ALSO READ: 'Hanuman Ansh' Missed The Oscar Deadline. Producer Reveals What Happened

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.