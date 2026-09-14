Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 10: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer's Strong Run Remains Intact

Mirzapur The Movie is continuing its impressive box office run in its second week. The Jitendra Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer has stayed strong through the weekend and is now just a step away from the Rs 200 crore mark in India.

Day 10 Box Office Collection

Mirzapur The Movie collected Rs 13.25 crore net in India on Day 10, taking its total India net collection to Rs 184.70 crore. The film's India gross collection stands at around Rs 220.04 crore, as per Sacnilk.

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The film also earned Rs 4 crore from overseas markets on Sunday, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 46 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached around Rs 266.04 crore.

Day-Wise Collection

Mirzapur The Movie opened with Rs 25.75 crore on Day 1 and went on to collect Rs 32 crore on Day 2 and Rs 36 crore on Day 3. The film then saw a drop during the weekdays, earning Rs 16 crore on Day 4 and Rs 15.60 crore on Day 5.

Its collections further dipped to Rs 12.55 crore on Day 6 and Rs 10.55 crore on Day 7. The film collected Rs 9.50 crore on Day 8 before bouncing back with Rs 13.50 crore on Day 9. On Day 10, it earned another Rs 13.25 crore, taking its 10-day India net collection to Rs 184.70 crore.

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About The Film

Released on September 4, 2026, Mirzapur The Movie is an action-crime thriller based on the popular streaming franchise. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film has been released in Hindi and Telugu, with a runtime of 3 hours and 17 minutes. It carries an A certificate.

The cast includes Jitendra Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Ravi Kishan, Rasika Dugal, Sonal Chauhan, Shweta Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Rajesh Tailang, among others.

The story follows the ongoing battle for Mirzapur's throne as old enemies return and new threats emerge. With several contenders fighting for control of the city's criminal underworld, past rivalries, blood debts and power struggles come back into focus.

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