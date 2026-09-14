Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 38: Neem Karoli Baba Biopic Crosses Rs 200 Crore In India

Hanuman Ansh continued its impressive box office run on its sixth Sunday, with the Hindi devotional drama recording another strong collection. The film has now crossed the Rs 200-crore mark in India net and continues to attract audiences even after more than five weeks in theatres.

Day 38 Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 22.5 crore net in India on Day 38, registering a 21.6% growth from its previous day's collection. With this, its India net collection has reached Rs 214.63 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 253.55 crore, as per Sacnilk.

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The film added Rs 5 crore from overseas markets on Sunday, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 14.5 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached around Rs 268.05 crore.

Box Office Journey

Hanuman Ansh had a slow start, collecting Rs 1.08 crore in Week 1 and Rs 0.4 crore in Week 2. The film then picked up pace, earning Rs 10.4 crore in Week 3 and Rs 61 crore in Week 4.

The film saw another major jump in Week 5, collecting Rs 90.25 crore. Its strong run continued into Week 6, with the film earning Rs 10.50 crore on Day 36, followed by Rs 18.50 crore on Day 37 and Rs 22.50 crore on Day 38.

With this, Hanuman Ansh has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India net, reaching Rs 214.63 crore in 38 days.

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Week-Wise Collection

Week 1: Rs 1.08 crore

Week 2: Rs 0.40 crore

Week 3: Rs 10.40 crore

Week 4: Rs 61 crore

Week 5: Rs 90.25 crore

About The Film

Released on August 7, 2026, Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi devotional drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. The cast includes Chandan Anand, Gulshan Pandey, Shobhinaw Satyaa, Anil Rastogi and Purnima Tiwari.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film is expanding its reach with a Telugu-dubbed version, along with plans for an international release. The team also plans to take the Hanuman Ansh universe beyond the film with a game and a comic book.

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