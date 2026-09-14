Bangladesh Measles Outbreak: 1,012 Deaths, 1.89 Lakh Cases Reported

A widespread measles outbreak in Bangladesh has infected more than 1.89 lakh people and caused at least 1,012 deaths, laying bare deep vulnerabilities in the country's health systems.

According to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), more than 1.89 lakh people, primarily children, have suffered from measles or measles-like symptoms since March 15, 2026. At least 1.49 lakh patients have required hospitalisation, placing additional pressure on an already stretched healthcare system.

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The outbreak briefly eased during June and July but resurged sharply in August, raising concerns about persistent gaps in vaccination coverage and disease surveillance.

As per The Daily Star, “Covid-19 disrupted routine immunisation. Some children were never brought back into the system.”

Further it stated, reported NDTV, “Hard-to-reach populations, urban slums, migrants and other marginalised communities remained particularly vulnerable. Routine follow-up and identification of zero-dose children were inadequate. These weaknesses piled up,”

The scale of the outbreak has highlighted shortcomings in vaccination planning. An emergency measles vaccination campaign reportedly reached nearly 1.97 crore children, while a subsequent Vitamin A campaign reached around 2.23 crore children in the same age group. Officials have acknowledged that the original target for the measles campaign was significantly underestimated.

The WHO's assessment highlights a breakdown where administrative delays directly translated into severe health risks for children. To effectively protect children under 13 online while creating a safe digital space for teenagers, robust structural rules are essential.

Measles is highly contagious but preventable through effective vaccination. The crisis has therefore renewed calls for stronger routine immunisation, accurate identification of vulnerable children, expanded community outreach and improved disease surveillance.

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The outbreak underscores how interruptions in vaccination programmes can allow preventable diseases to return on a large scale. Health authorities now face the challenge of controlling transmission while rebuilding confidence and capacity in Bangladesh's immunisation and primary healthcare systems.

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