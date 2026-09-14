Boeing-Tata Roll Out 400th Apache Fuselage In India

Tata Boeing Aerospace Ltd. (TBAL), a joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. (TASL), has completed the production and delivery of its 400th fuselage for the AH-64E Apache helicopter, marking a significant achievement for India's aerospace manufacturing sector.

The component was manufactured at TBAL's Hyderabad facility, which spans 52,000 square metres. The milestone was celebrated by the joint venture as the company continues to manufacture critical structures for the Apache programme in India.

“400 Apache fuselages and counting! A major milestone for Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems in Hyderabad, celebrating American defence excellence and a U.S.-India partnership that continues to deliver,” the US Embassy in India posted on X.

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The Hyderabad facility produces the main fuselage structures for AH-64E Apache helicopters delivered to defence customers around the world. The aircraft are operated by the US Army as well as military forces in 19 other countries.

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“These fuselages are manufactured in India and integrated into final aircraft supplied worldwide, including to the U.S. Army and the six Apaches delivered to the Indian Army in 2025. The Indian Air Force operates a fleet of 22 AH‑64E Apaches,” Boeing said in a press release.

“With approximately 1,300 Apache aircraft currently in operation with 19 countries and counting, TBAL's milestone highlights India's growing role in supporting one of the world's most iconic rotorcraft platforms,” it added.

Since its establishment in 2016, TBAL has emerged as a major hub for advanced defence manufacturing in India. More than 750 engineers and technicians work at the facility, where robotics, automated tooling and sophisticated aerospace production methods are used to manufacture precision components. The latest milestone also points to a sharp increase in output, with the 400th fuselage completed only 18 months after the joint venture reached the 300-unit mark in February 2025.

The Hyderabad facility also has strategic importance for India's military modernisation plans. With around 1,300 Apache helicopters serving with armed forces worldwide, production in Hyderabad has become an important link in the international supply network supporting the advanced attack helicopter programme.

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