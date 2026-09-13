Trump Says 'Doesn't Care' If Gulf Nations Meet Iran Over Strait Of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump has said he does not object to Gulf countries holding talks with Iran over the future of the Strait of Hormuz, as regional efforts grow to restore safer shipping through the strategic waterway.

Speaking to reporters at his golf resort in Doonbeg, Ireland, on Sunday, Trump said it was “up to them” if Gulf nations wanted to meet senior Iranian officials to discuss the strait. His comments came ahead of a proposed meeting between Iran and Gulf states in Oman on Monday.

The talks are significant because the Strait of Hormuz remains at the centre of the ongoing Iran conflict and disruptions to global energy supplies.

Around one fifth of global oil supplies passed through the waterway before the war, while recent attacks on vessels have pushed oil prices above $100 a barrel.

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Iranian officials have indicated that Tehran will discuss arrangements for shipping through the strait.

However, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has said the waterway would not fully reopen unless the United States meets Tehran's conditions. A senior Iranian official also said a formal agreement was unlikely to emerge from Monday's meeting.

The diplomatic push faces further complications. Bahrain has said it will not participate in the meeting with Iran, citing the lack of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Trump also repeated his assessment that the war could end around the November 3 US midterm elections. Earlier, he said the conflict would end immediately after the vote, while leaving open the possibility of negotiations with Tehran.

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The developments highlight growing regional efforts to address the Hormuz crisis even as Washington maintains pressure on Iran.

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