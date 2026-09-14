Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 24: Ravi Teja Starrer Continues Winning Run

Irumudi continues to hold steady at the box office even in its fourth week. The Ravi Teja starrer saw a small rise in collections on its third Sunday, keeping its strong theatrical run going and taking its overall tally closer to the Rs 250-crore mark worldwide.

Day 24 Box Office Collection

The Ravi Teja starrer collected Rs 2.35 crore net in India on Day 24, registering a 4.4% growth from its previous day's collection of Rs 2.25 crore. With this, Irumudi has reached an India net collection of Rs 180.40 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 209.6 crore.

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The film added Rs 5 lakh from overseas markets on Sunday, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 22.45 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 232.05 crore.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Irumudi recorded a total gross collection of Rs 2.75 crore across the reported states on Day 24. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed Rs 2.5 crore, followed by Karnataka with Rs 22 lakh, Tamil Nadu with Rs 1 lakh and the rest of India with Rs 2 lakh.

Week-Wise Collection

Irumudi collected Rs 92.15 crore in Week 1, followed by Rs 57.6 crore in Week 2. The film earned Rs 24.7 crore in Week 3, taking its three-week total to Rs 174.45 crore.

In its fourth week, Irumudi earned Rs 1.35 crore on Day 22, followed by Rs 2.25 crore on Day 23 and Rs 2.35 crore on Day 24. The film has collected Rs 5.95 crore net in India so far in Week 4.

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Irumudi OTT Release: When And Where?

After a successful theatrical run, Irumudi is now making its way to OTT. The Ravi Teja starrer will be available to stream on Netflix from September 18, 2026, giving viewers another chance to watch the action drama from home.

About The Film

Irumudi follows Trinath (Ravi Teja), an alcohol-addicted father with a violent past who lives with his daughter near a waterfall. At her request, he gives up drinking and takes up Ayyappa Deeksha, setting him on a spiritual journey that forces him to confront his past.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the action drama stars Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh and Swasika Vijay. The film was released in Tamil and Telugu on August 21, 2026.

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