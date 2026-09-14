Apple's Next Move? macOS Code Hints At Beats-Branded iPhone Gaming Controllers

Apple may be preparing to enter the gaming accessory market directly, offering iPhone users an in-house alternative to third-party controllers from Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman broke the news in his Power On newsletter, reporting that the project has reportedly been in development for over a year and would carry the Beats name, with Beats executives said to be involved in shaping it. Apple has not confirmed the project publicly, and no details on pricing, design or launch timing have emerged yet.

Two Controllers, Spotted In Software Code

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According to Gurman's reporting, two distinct controller models are in the works, internally labeled T6502 and T1057. Separately, MacRumors found references to both devices embedded in a pre-release build of macOS 26.7, spotted ahead of its public rollout. Those software references suggest the two models aren't identical, they appear to differ primarily in their haptic feedback and motion-sensing capabilities.

Both models reportedly carry a full console-style control layout, dual analogue sticks, a D-pad, shoulder-mounted triggers, and standard system buttons for navigating the Home screen and menus. That's a notably console-style feature set, suggesting Apple may be aiming for a more traditional gaming experience rather than a stripped-down mobile-first design.

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One Model May Add Motion Sensing

The two controllers reportedly diverge on sensor hardware. The T1057 is said to include both an accelerometer and a gyroscope, opening the door to motion-based gameplay similar to features found on some existing console controllers. The T6502, meanwhile, is reported to skip motion sensors altogether. Vibration and haptic feedback are also expected to differ between the two.

The fact that Apple built separate software hooks for two distinct hardware profiles adds weight to the idea that these are genuine hardware projects rather than internal test tools, though it's also possible the code reflects prototypes used during controller-support development rather than finished consumer products.

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Still Unconfirmed And Possibly In Flux

Adding another wrinkle, the second release candidate of macOS 26.7 reportedly removed the controller references that had appeared in the earlier build. That doesn't necessarily mean the project has been shelved, but it does underscore that Apple hasn't said anything official yet.

For now, Apple relies entirely on third-party gamepad support: Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo controllers all already work with iPhones. A Beats-branded controller would mark the company's first move into building its own gaming hardware accessory, potentially deepening its push into gaming as a broader entertainment category. Pricing, design and a release window all remain unknown.

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