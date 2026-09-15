Tata Group Stocks Shine: Tata Chemicals Surges 20%; Tata Investment Jumps 10% — Here's Why

Tata Group Stocks Today: Tata Group stocks were largely in focus on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected Tata Sons' request to surrender its Core Investment Company (CIC) registration, bringing the mandatory public listing of the Tata Group holding company back into focus.

Tata Group Stocks In Focus

Tata Chemicals was the biggest gainer among the Tata Group stocks shown in the data, surging 19.99%. Tata Investment Corporation followed with a 10.09% gain.Other Tata stocks trading higher included Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), up 4.60%, Tata Elxsi, up 3.92%, and Tata Motors, up 3.90%.

Tata Communications gained 2.83%, while The Indian Hotels Company rose 1.29%. Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) was up 1.07%, followed by Tata Power at 0.92% and Tata Steel at 0.57%.

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Tata Consumer Products edged up 0.30%, while Voltas was almost flat with a 0.04% gain.

ALSO READ: RBI Rejects Tata Sons' Bid To Avoid Listing, Retains It As Upper Layer NBFC: Sources

On the other hand, Tejas Networks declined 3.51%, while Nelco fell 1.71%. Tata Capital was down 1.52%, Tata Motors was lower by 0.77%, and Trent declined 0.73%.

Tata Sons Listing Back In Focus

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rejected Tata Sons' request to deregister as a Core Investment Company (CIC), sources told NDTV Profit. Following RBI's decision, Tata Sons will have to comply with the stock-market listing requirement.

Classified as an upper layer NBFC in 2022, Tata Sons has been retained in the RBI's upper layer NBFC list for 2026-27.

Tata Sons had sought deregistration after becoming debt-free, arguing it no longer needed CIC registration. RBI had required the company to list by September 2025.

Earlier, the central bank dismissed industry demands to raise the asset threshold or retain a more complex risk-based methodology for classifying large NBFCs.

The RBI instead opted for a simplified framework based primarily on balance-sheet size. Under the revised norms, NBFCs with standalone assets of at least Rs 1 lakh crore will be subject to enhanced regulatory oversight similar to banks, including an eventual requirement to list on stock exchanges.

Analyst View

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said the RBI's rejection of Tata Sons' request to surrender its CIC registration has brought its mandatory public listing back into focus.

“A potential Tata Sons IPO could unlock significant value and improve transparency, while also allowing shareholders such as Shapoorji Pallonji to monetise their stake. The development has already triggered strong buying across Tata stocks, including TCS, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Titan and Tata Chemicals,” Singh said.

Tata Sons IPO In Focus

NDTV Profit previously reported that Tata Sons has long opposed a public listing, saying that it would increase compliance and disclosure obligations.

As the principal holding company of Tata Group, any listing would have major implications for the conglomerate's ownership structure and its shareholders.

The Upper Layer classification subjects NBFCs to tighter regulatory standards aimed at strengthening governance, risk management and financial resilience.

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