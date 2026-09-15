'I'll Set An Example': Gurugram Biker Vows To Fight On After Hit-And-Run

Sia, the biker who was allegedly rammed by a sedan in Gurugram on September 13, has vowed to continue her fight, questioning why the accused has not yet been arrested and criticising what she described as a lack of action by the authorities.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV's Vedika Sud, Sia said she wanted the case to set an example for other women riders. “I will not give up on the fight. I will set an example,” she said.

Sia also hit out at Kalyan Bainsla, who has been giving interviews defending his version of the incident. Addressing him directly, she said the biking community was standing with her and warned that those who harass women bikers should think twice before doing so.

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Her concerns, she said, went beyond her own case. Sia questioned whether ordinary citizens in Gurugram and Delhi could feel safe if people accused of breaking the law could escape consequences.

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“It is like the department is signalling that nothing will happen to anyone who breaks the law,” she said, adding that the situation made justice appear increasingly elusive for common people.

Sia also questioned why Bainsla had not been arrested despite the incident being captured on camera. She described it as a “clear hit-and-run and attempt to murder case” and alleged that the accused believed he could hit a woman and drive away without facing consequences.

She further questioned the way traffic violations involving bikers are handled, saying police are quick to penalise riders for issues such as modified exhausts but appear to respond differently when a biker is involved in a serious crash.

“What about those who die on the spot? Isn't their life valuable to you?” she asked.

Sia said she was terrified when the car rammed her motorcycle but felt some relief knowing the incident had been recorded. “He is still roaming freely,” she said. “I was terrified after he rammed my bike. I am glad that everything was recorded.”

According to NDTV, Gurugram Police has formed five teams to trace Bainsla and is checking possible hideouts. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from Golf Course Road as part of the probe.

Sia's father, Rohshan Chauhan, meanwhile, alleged that Bainsla was driving under the influence of intoxicants when the incident took place. He dismissed the accused's claims as false and said the family would continue pursuing the case until he was punished.

The investigation remains underway, with police trying to trace Bainsla and verify the circumstances of the crash through CCTV footage. Sia, meanwhile, says she intends to keep fighting, not just for herself but to send a message to those who target women riders.

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