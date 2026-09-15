General Insurance Premiums Rise 10% In August; Acko, Niva Bupa, Star Health Lead Growth

India's general insurance sector continued to expand in August, with total premiums rising 10% year on year to Rs 27,454 crore, according to industry data. Growth was led by private insurers, with Acko, Niva Bupa and Star Health recording double-digit increases in premium income.

Acko General Insurance posted the strongest growth among the insurers highlighted, with premiums rising 42.7% YoY to Rs 285 crore. Niva Bupa Health Insurance followed with a 37.5% increase to Rs 843 crore, while Star Health and Allied Insurance reported a 20% rise to Rs 1,709 crore.

Among larger insurers, New India Assurance recorded a more moderate 6.5% YoY growth, with premiums reaching Rs 2,339 crore in August. Go Digit General Insurance reported premium growth of around 5.1% to Rs 776 crore.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The August numbers come after a relatively strong start to the financial year for the non-life insurance industry. Gross direct premium underwritten by non-life insurers had risen 9.5% YoY during April-July 2026, according to industry data. Standalone health insurers had been growing considerably faster than general insurers, highlighting the continued expansion of health insurance within the broader non-life market.

Health-focused players Niva Bupa and Star Health continued to report stronger premium growth, while newer digital-focused insurers such as Acko are growing from a smaller base.

The sector is also seeing increased regulatory focus on monthly reporting. IRDAI has required general and health insurers to submit monthly information on gross direct premiums, claims paid and investment income from July 2026 onwards to support the government's Index of Service Production data.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.