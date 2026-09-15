No School Sports In NCR In Nov-Dec? Authorities Issues Fresh Air Pollution Advisory

The Commission for Air Quality Management has directed Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to ensure no physical sports competitions are held in schools across the National Capital Region during November and December this year, citing concerns over the health impact of poor air quality on children.

The directive, dated September 10, 2026, was addressed to the chief secretaries of the four NCR states. It reiterates an earlier order first issued in November 2025, which the Commission said remains applicable for the current year as well, according to reports.

The advisory stems from the Supreme Court's concern, raised while hearing the long-running MC Mehta vs Union of India air pollution case, over children participating in school sports competitions during periods of severe air quality.

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Acting on the court's order dated November 19, 2025, the commission had earlier directed the NCR schools to postpone sports and games scheduled for November and December in view of the potential adverse health effects on children from participating during periods of poor air quality.

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That direction followed consultations with the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education, state and Delhi governments, the Sports Authority of India, and regional pollution control boards.

In the fresh advisory, the commission asked the NCR state governments and the Delhi government to take immediate action to ensure no physical sports activities or competitions are scheduled during the two-month window, taking into account prevailing air quality trends in the areas where such events are planned.

Competitions already scheduled may be rescheduled, the advisory said, with authorities directed to ensure that students unable to take part as a result are not disadvantaged.

The commission asked state governments to explore alternative ways for students to engage in similar activities at an appropriate time, without compromising their health or academic progress.

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