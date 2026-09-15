Gujarat Weather: Extremely Heavy Rain Warning For 3 Districts; Ahmedabad, 10 Others On Alert

Gujarat might witness another spell of heavy rainfall, with IMD warning of heavy to very heavy rain and isolated extremely heavy showers in several districts over the next two days. The alert comes as the monsoon remains vigorous over Gujarat and active over Saurashtra-Kutch.

According to the latest weather bulletin, a low-pressure area over southeast Rajasthan and adjoining north Gujarat persisted on Monday, with its associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. The monsoon trough also continues to influence the region, supporting widespread rainfall.

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The most severe warning is for Saurashtra, where Surendranagar, Rajkot and Morbi are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places, with isolated extremely heavy falls on Tuesday. Very heavy rain is also expected at isolated places in Banaskantha, Vav-Tharad, Patan, Mehsana, Ahmedabad, Anand and Bharuch, as well as several districts across Saurashtra-Kutch.

The IMD has also forecast heavy rain at isolated locations in Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Vadodara, Surat, Navsari and Valsad, besides Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are likely across most parts of North Gujarat, South Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch on Tuesday, accompanied in places by lightning and surface winds of 30-40 kmph.

The rainfall follows significant showers recorded during the previous 24 hours. Heavy rain of 7-11 cm was reported at several locations in Valsad, Bharuch, Navsari, Kheda and the Union Territories of Daman and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Isolated heavy rainfall was also recorded in Panchmahal, Anand, Dahod, Mehsana, Ahmedabad, Botad and Surendranagar.

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Rain is expected to continue across Gujarat through the week, although the intensity is forecast to gradually decline. The IMD has issued no further heavy-rain warnings from Wednesday onwards, while light to moderate showers may persist in isolated locations through September 21.

The weather outlook for September 21-23 indicates no major change in conditions.

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