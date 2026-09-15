Delhi-NCR Weather: These 3 Areas Face Rain Watch; What Delhi Forecast Says

Delhi and neighbouring areas are likely to remain cloudy over the next few days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting spells of light rain across the region.

The same afternoon to evening rain outlook applies to North, Northeast, Northwest, West, South, Southwest, Southeast, New Delhi, Central, East, Shahdra and other Delhi districts listed in the IMD bulletin.

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According to the IMD's latest district-wise forecast, issued on September 15, Delhi-NCR is expected to see generally cloudy skies on Tuesday and Wednesday, with light rain likely during the afternoon and evening hours. The forecast covers September 15 to 19.

The possibility of rain has been forecast across all districts of Delhi, including North, North East, North West, West, South, South West, South East, New Delhi, Central, East and Shahdara.

The rain outlook extends to the wider NCR as well. Faridabad, Gurugram and Ghaziabad are also likely to experience generally cloudy conditions and light rain during the afternoon to evening on September 15 and 16.

The weather is expected to gradually become drier from September 17. The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies across Delhi-NCR, although very light rain remains possible from the forenoon to afternoon. On September 18 and 19, partly cloudy skies are expected, with no rain specifically indicated in the district forecast.

For commuters, the afternoon-to-evening rain spells on September 15 and 16 could mean wet roads and slower traffic in parts of the capital and neighbouring NCR cities. Residents are advised to keep an eye on updated local forecasts, particularly before travelling during the expected rain window.

The IMD has also advised people to use its MAUSAM app for location-specific forecasts and warnings, while its Damini app provides lightning-related alerts.

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