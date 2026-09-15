Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Film Struggles To Hold Ground On Monday

Haiwaan has had a challenging start at the box office, with the action thriller struggling to build momentum during its opening weekend. The film witnessed another sharp dip on its first Monday, making the weekdays performance crucial for the Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer to pick up pace.

Here's a look at Haiwaan's Day 4 box office collection.

Day 4 Box Office Collection

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Haiwaan earned Rs 70 Lakh net in India on Day 4, registering a 62.2% drop from its previous day's collection of Rs 1.85 crore. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 8.05 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 9.63 crore.

The action thriller collected Rs 25 Lakh from overseas markets on Monday, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 3 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached around Rs 12.63 crore.

Day-Wise Summary

Haiwaan opened with Rs 3 crore net in India on Day 1 before collecting Rs 2.50 crore on Day 2. The film earned Rs 1.85 crore on Sunday, followed by Rs 70 Lakh on its first Monday.

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About The Film

Released on September 11, 2026, Haiwaan is a Hindi action thriller directed by Priyadarshan and a remake of the Malayalam film Oppam.

The story follows Shyam, a blind caretaker who is framed for the murder of retired Judge Pradhan. As ruthless killer Parshuram searches for Pradhan's hidden daughter Nandini, Shyam escapes the police and sets out to protect her. His journey takes an unexpected turn when he uncovers a shocking secret about Nandini.

Akshay Kumar plays the role of Parshuram Gokhale, Saif Ali Khan plays Shyam Rane, Boman Irani as Judge Pradhan in the film. The cast also includes Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Sharib Hashmi. It has a runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes and carries a U/A certificate.

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