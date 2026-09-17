'Rightly Enjoying Deep Respect': Putin Sends Birthday Wishes To PM Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday. The Russian Embassy in India shared Putin's message along with a photograph of the two leaders on its official X account.

“Russia's President Vladimir Putin sent a message to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly congratulating him on his birthday,” the embassy said.

In his message, Putin said Modi was “rightly enjoying deep respect” among his compatriots and had “great authority on the global stage”.

“You are rightly enjoying deep respect from your compatriots and great authority on the global stage. It is impossible to overstate your personal contribution to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia,” Putin wrote.

The Russian President also thanked Modi for the “warm and cordial welcome and hospitality” extended to him and the Russian delegation during his recent visit to New Delhi. “I would like to express my gratitude for the warm and cordial welcome and hospitality extended to me and the Russian delegation during my visit to New Delhi last week,” Putin said.

He described his talks with Modi as “substantive, frank, and productive” and praised the Prime Minister's “political wisdom and foresight”.

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“We will, of course, continue our constructive cooperation on pressing bilateral and international issues for the benefit of our friendly nations,” Putin added.

Putin was in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit and met Modi on September 11 on the sidelines of the summit. The two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation across political, economic, defence, energy, space and other areas, and discussed regional and global issues. The meeting came amid efforts by India and Russia to expand bilateral trade and economic cooperation. The two countries have set a target of achieving $100 billion in annual bilateral trade by 2030.

The two sides also agreed to continue efforts to strengthen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Putin invited Modi to Russia for the 24th India-Russia Annual Summit, and Modi accepted the invitation. The dates of the summit will be decided through diplomatic channels.

The leaders have met twice in 2026 so far. Before Putin's New Delhi visit, Modi and Putin met on August 31 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Accepts Putin's Invite To Russia For Annual Summit

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