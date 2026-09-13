PM Modi's Camaraderie With Putin, Declaration To Gala Dinner — BRICS's Defining Frames From Day 1

\The on-going 18th BRICS Summit 2026 has presented the world with a broad-ranged joint declaration along with stunning visuals from the venue, Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi's exchanges with the other BRICS leaders, high-stakes bilateral meetings, to a beautiful gala dinner, a plethora of photographs encapsulate the key moments of the expanded BRICS gathering on its first day.

PM Modi, Xi Jin Ping, Vladimir Putin: A Candid Camaraderie Of Power

Photo Source: BRICS Website

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One of the most powerful frames from the BRICS Summit 2026 displays PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping sharing a laugh with each other, while locked in a candid handshake. The picture is symbolic of the kind of diplomatic relationship India has built with both these nations.

Fostering A Better World, One Session At A Time

Photo Source: BRICS Website

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen beside Russian President Vladimir Putin during the BRICS Summit 2026 session on 'Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism', at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. The photograph gives a window into the serious and crucial nature of the gathering itself.

The leaders also expressed serious concern over "deliberate attacks" on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), while stressing that nuclear safety and security must always be upheld, including in "armed conflicts".

PM Modi Shake On Maintainng Peace On The Borders

Image Source: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conveyed to Chinese President Xi Jinping that peace and tranquillity along the frontier remains "essential" basis for development of India-China relations, even as the two leaders welcomed "steady progress" in the bilateral ties.

Joint Tree Plantation At Bharat Mandapam

Source: BRICS Website

BRICS leaders water trees of the future in this beautiful display of greenery.

The Bharat Innovates Expo

Image source: BRICS Website

BRICS Leaders witness Bharat Innovates Exposition at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The BRICS Bharat Innovates Exposition showcased 37 elite Indian deep-tech start-ups on September 11–12, 2026, alongside the 18th BRICS Summit.

The Grand And Scrumptious Gala Dinner

Image Source: PTI

'Paneer lababdar', 'gucchi marmik', 'millet pulao', and 'shahtoot phirni' for desserts were among the Indian delicacies served to the leaders and delegates of the BRICS Summit at a gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bharat Mandapam on Saturday.

BRICS Symphony': Ensemble Of Artistes From India & Other Countries

Image Source: PTI

An ensemble of artistes drawn largely from India as well as other member countries of BRICS performed at a gala dinner that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted for leaders and delegates on the opening day of the grouping's summit.

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