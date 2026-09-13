Hartalika Teej 2026: Date, Vrat, Puja Muharat, Tithi And Vrat Vidhi

Hartalika Teej is one of the most significant festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Women observe the festival with prayers and fasting, with married women traditionally praying for their husbands' long life and marital happiness, while unmarried women may observe the vrat seeking a suitable life partner.

The festival is celebrated every year on the third day of the bright fortnight of the Bhadrapada month.

Hartalika Teej 2026 Date And Time

This year, Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on Monday, Sept. 14. According to the Panchang, Bhadrapada Shukla Tritiya Tithi will begin at approximately 7:08 am on Sept. 13 and end at approximately 7:06-7:07 am on Sept. 14.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Hartalika Teej fast will be observed on Sept. 14, as Tritiya Tithi will be present at sunrise. Morning is considered auspicious for Hartalika Puja. The morning puja time will be from approximately 6:05 am until the end of Tritiya.

Hartalika Teej 2026 Puja Muhurat

Morning Puja Muhurat: 6:05 am to 7:06 am

Brahma Muhurat: 4:32 am to 5:19 am

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:52 am to 12:41 pm

Pradosh Kaal Puja Muhurat: after 6:27 pm

Hartalika Teej 2026 Tithi

Tritiya Tithi Begins: Sept. 13 from 7:06 to 7:07 am

Tritiya Tithi Ends: Sept. 14 at 7:06 am

Hartalika Teej 2026 Vrat

Hartalika Teej vrat is traditionally observed as a nirjala fast by many women. Married women observe the fast seeking the well-being and longevity of their husbands, while unmarried women may observe it with prayers for a suitable life partner. Fasting practices can vary among devotees and families.

Hartalika Teej 2026 Significance

Hartalika Teej is associated with the devotion and penance of Goddess Parvati to attain Lord Shiva as her husband. According to Hindu tradition, Parvati undertook severe penance and fasting for several years, and her devotion eventually led to her union with Lord Shiva.

The festival is observed as a celebration of the divine union of Shiva and Parvati and is considered a symbol of marital devotion, love and commitment. The name Hartalika is traditionally linked to the story of Parvati being taken away by her friend to a secluded place so that she could continue her penance away from her father's plans for her marriage.

Hartalika Teej 2026 Vrat Vidhi

Hartalika Teej is traditionally observed as a nirjala, or waterless, fast. This means that even water is not consumed during the fast. Women observing a nirjala fast traditionally refrain from consuming water until the fast is broken.

On the night before Hartalika Teej, it is recommended to eat a light meal and prepare all samagri in advance. At sunrise on Hartalika Teej, the nirjala fast begins.

A Shivalinga made of sand or clay is traditionally prepared as part of the day's Shiva-Parvati worship. This is followed by Shiva-Parvati puja, with devotees offering Bel Patra and flowers and applying Roli and Chandan. Sindoor and bangles are also offered to Goddess Parvati's image. After that, devotees light the diya and perform abhishek with Gangajal.

The Hartalika Teej Katha is traditionally read or heard during the puja. Many devotees observe jagran through the night, singing bhajans and performing Shiva-Parvati kirtans.

The next morning, a final puja is performed. The Shivalinga is immersed in a river or water body. The fast is then broken with prasad after taking the blessings of elders.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.