BRICS Summit: Declaration Adopted; Leaders To Hold Open Session On Day 2 — Check Timings

The New Delhi Declaration 2026 has been unanimously adopted by BRICS leaders, with the second day of the 18th BRICS Summit set to focus on resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability.

India is hosting the two-day BRICS Summit on September 12-13 under its 2026 chairship, with the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”

On Sunday, BRICS leaders will participate in an open session titled “Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth” at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The session is expected to provide an opportunity for leaders to deliberate on areas of common interest and discuss ways to strengthen cooperation among member countries while advancing an inclusive approach to global growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration as a reflection of a BRICS that is “wider in reach and stronger in purpose”. He said the declaration focuses on innovation, sustainability and people-to-people ties, with the aim of making cooperation more practical and development-oriented.

BRICS Summit Day 2: Key Timings

9:55 am: Arrival of leaders of BRICS partner countries and outreach invitees at Level 2, Bharat Mandapam.

10:35 am: Family Photo at Level 2, Bharat Mandapam.

10:50 am: Open Session — “Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth” at the Summit Hall, Level 2, Bharat Mandapam.

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PM Modi To Hold Bilateral Meetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings with leaders from BRICS partner and outreach countries during the afternoon.

The meetings will begin with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at 2:30 pm.

This will be followed by a meeting with Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at 3 pm and Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at 3:30 pm.

Modi will then meet South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa at 4:10 pm, followed by a meeting with Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye at 4:40 pm.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to meet Nigeria Vice President Kashim Shettima at 5:10 pm, followed by a meeting with Uganda Vice President Jessica Alupo at 5:40 pm.

All bilateral meetings are scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam and will have official-only photo opportunities.

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