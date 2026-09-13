Vishwakarma Puja 2026: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Why Are Tools And Machines Worshipped

Lord Vishwakarma is revered in Hindu traditions as the divine architect and craftsman of the gods. Artisans, engineers, mechanics, factory workers, builders, technicians and business owners worship him to seek blessings for excellence, prosperity and success in their work.

Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated annually on Kanya Sankranti, which marks the Sun's transition into the Virgo (Kanya) zodiac sign. In 2026, Vishwakarma Puja will be observed on Thursday, September 17.

The occasion is widely celebrated in the states of West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Here is everything to know about the Vishwakarma Puja 2026, from date and Sankranti timing to puja rituals, significance and what is worshipped on this day.

Vishwakarma Puja 2026: Date

The auspicious festival of Vishwakarma Puja will be celebrated on Thursday, Sept. 17, this year.

Vishwakarma Puja 2026 Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the Kanya Sankranti moment will occur at 7:58 a.m. on Thursday, September 17. Devotees traditionally perform Vishwakarma Puja around the Sankranti period, although the exact puja timing may vary by location and Panchang.

Vishwakarma Puja 2026: Kanya Sankranti

Kanya Sankranti marks the Sun's transition into the Virgo (Kanya) zodiac sign and is observed according to the Hindu solar calendar. Vishwakarma Puja is traditionally celebrated on Kanya Sankranti, which is why the festival falls in September each year. In 2026, Kanya Sankranti will occur on Thursday, September 17, according to Drik Panchang. The day is considered significant for worshipping Lord Vishwakarma and seeking blessings for skill, craftsmanship, professional success and the safe functioning of tools and machinery.

Vishwakarma Puja 2026: Why Is It Celebrated?

The tradition is associated with ancient Hindu texts and traditions in which Lord Vishwakarma is revered as a divine architect and craftsman.

According to various scriptures, he was the heavenly craftsman who constructed the city of Dwarka for Lord Krishna, the palace of Indraprastha for the Pandavas, Sudamapuri for Sudama Ji, the golden Lanka and even the Swargaloka for the Gods. Over time, the festival came to be observed as a day to pay tribute to skill, creativity and diligence.

In addition to this, Lord Vishwakarma is also said to have designed divine weapons for the gods, including Sudarshan Chakra of Lord Vishnu, Trishula of Lord Shiva and spear of Lord Kartikeya.

Vishwakarma Puja is a celebration of respect for the occupations that promote development. From mechanics and artisans to engineers and industrial workers, the festival recognises the skill, labour and craftsmanship behind the tools, machines and workplaces that support livelihoods and economic activity.

Who Is Lord Vishwakarma?

Lord Vishwakarma is the divine architect, craftsman and creator of extraordinary structures, tools and weapons of the universe. He is associated with architecture, engineering, craftsmanship, mechanical skills and the knowledge of construction.

It is believed that he has built several remarkable cities, palaces and divine weapons. Workers and professionals who depend on their skills and equipment seek his blessings on Vishwakarma Puja.

Vishwakarma Puja 2026: Puja Vidhi

The festival is marked with reverence throughout homes, factories, and places of work. Rituals include:

1. Clean the workplace

The factory, shop, workshop, garage or office is cleaned before the puja. Also, clean the machines and tools you worship.

2. Preparation of the puja area

Spread a yellow or red cloth on a clean platform and place the image or idol of Lord Vishwakarma. The platform can be decorated with flowers and other decorative things.

3. Kalash Sthapana

Keep a clay or copper Kalash filled with water near the platform, tie a Kalava on it and place mango leaves and coconut.

4. Place the tools and machines

Thoroughly clean all tools, weapons, computers and machines kept in factories, shops or homes. If possible, arrange them around the puja area. Large machinery can be cleaned and decorated in place rather than moved.

5. Perform the puja

Apply Tilak to Lord Vishwakarma and all your tools/machines by offering turmeric, kumkum, rice grains and flowers. Light a lamp and incense and offer traditional puja items such as flowers, fruits, incense, lamps, akshat and sweets.

6. Offer prayers for safety and prosperity

Workers and business owners should then perform aarti and pray for successful work, stable business, professional growth and protection from accidents or machinery-related problems.

7. Distribute prasad

At the end of the puja, prasad is distributed among family members, employees, workers and other participants.

Vishwakarma Puja 2026: Samagri List

Picture or idol of Lord Vishwakarma

Akshat (rice), roli, turmeric, and sandalwood

Raksha Sutra (Kalawa)

Flowers and garlands

Betel leaves, betel nuts, cloves, and cardamom

Incense, lamps, ghee, and camphor

Sweets and seasonal fruits

Factories, tools, vehicles or machines to be worshipped

Havan material (if performing Havan)

Why Are Tools And Machines Worshipped On Vishwakarma Puja?

On this day, craftsmen and artisans worship their tools like hammers, chisels, welding machines, computers, motor vehicles, and other equipment.

Tools and machines are considered symbols of the skills and labour through which people earn their livelihoods. Worshipping them on Vishwakarma Puja is a way of expressing gratitude for the equipment used in daily work and seeking blessings for efficiency, prosperity and safety. The tradition has expanded from traditional tools used by artisans to modern machinery, vehicles, computers and industrial equipment.

These tools or machines are cleaned and placed in front of the Lord Vishwakarma's idol or image. Prayers and rituals are conducted seeking blessings for prosperity in the coming year. Many business establishments, factories, and workshops also organise grand pujas and events in their workplaces.

Vishwakarma Jayanti vs Vishwakarma Puja

Vishwakarma Puja and Vishwakarma Jayanti refer to the same Hindu festival honoring Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and engineer. “Jayanti” means birth anniversary, while “Puja” means worship. These names are used to honor the god of craftsmanship, architecture, and tools, especially in factories, workshops, and industrial areas.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.