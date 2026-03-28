Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Market Crash In 2026, Says 'Buy, Hold And Pray' Crowd Will Be Biggest Losers

As the global market is facing uncertainty, Robert Toru Kiyosaki, known for the Rich Dad Poor Dad book on personal finance, has made new claims of an upcoming economic crisis in 2026, stirring debate among investors.

In his new post on X, Kiyosaki explained how to prepare during a financial crunch saying, “you and I planned to get richer in a crash,” and suggested, "Rich lesson on investing: investors who can see the future are the investors that get richer."

The 78-year-old investor stated, “My plan has always been to buy and hold ‘assets' the Fed, the US government, and the banks can print…”. But he added that investors should avoid investment in government-related prints, “I do not invest in anything the government, banks, or Wall Street prints.”

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He further explained what he does differently from other investors to build his empire, “I do not invest in stocks such as the S&P 500, US bonds, mutual funds, ETFs, or save cash.”

MY APOLOGIES:



In my previous X I quoted futurists Nostradamus' 1500 and Edgar Caycees 1940 prediction that a global economic crisi would begin in 2026.



A friend contacted me. He was upset with me because I stated I was going to richer during the 2026 crisis.



His problem was… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) March 27, 2026

Where did he invest then?

Kiyosaki stated that he earns hard and simple money by writing and selling books as an author, through beef cattle breeding, the oil business, and investing in precious metals, "I sell books I write all over the world, my Cashflow Boardgame available in over 50 languages. I raise and sell Wagyu cattle, I sell oil from my oil wells in Texas and North, and I rent by the month 1500 rental units purchased with debt, and I save real gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum."

Citing the name of a giant investor and philanthropist for financial tips, he added, "Even Warren Buffett has sold billions in stocks and sits on $35 billion in cash, waiting for an S&P crash, waiting to buy priceless assets on sale." Who fails, according to him, are those who follow the “Buy, hold, and pray” crowd, who will be the biggest losers. What are you going to do? Follow the Buffett plan, go to cash, and prepare to buy real assets at very low prices… and get rich," he emphasised. Sharing his intentions on funding, he said, "Me personally, if a bank or Wall Street can print it… I don't want it."

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Did he assert the prediction?

The famous author Kiyosaki doesn't believe predictions always come true, but says one should always be ready for a future economic crunch:

"I could not believe Nostradamus in 1500 called for a crash in 2026 and Edgar Cayce in 1940 called for a crash in 2026. I do not know if their 2026 crash comes true… yet if it does come true, I am confident you and I will grow richer… while millions grow poorer."

He concluded by saying he would continue with his old regime for more gains: "I continue to invest in assets the Fed, the government, and Wall Street cannot print."

"But that is just me. I love oil, real estate, golf, silver, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and food production," he added.

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