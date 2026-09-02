Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki In Debt? Here's What Report Says

Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, says he has $1.2 billion in debt, a figure that sounds staggering even for a man who has spent decades advocating the use of borrowed money to build wealth.

Kiyosaki, 79, has repeatedly cited the figure himself. Speaking on the Get Rich Education podcast this summer, he said he was “a billion two in debt” and also mentioned that he had studied the use of debt since 1974. He also cautioned listeners against simply copying his approach.

But the $1.2 billion does not represent money Kiyosaki personally owes. His former wife and business partner, Kim Kiyosaki, told Vanity Fair that the figure is tied largely to the couple's real estate holdings and shared with their investment partners, The New York Post reported.

The couple owns interests in apartment properties totalling around 1,500 units. While the debt is shared, Kim said Kiyosaki's personal portion is much smaller.

According to The New York Post, citing Vanity Fair, Kiyosaki borrows against the rising equity in his properties and uses the money for tax-free loans, with individual investments held through separate limited liability companies. Vanity Fair estimated that his actual share of the debt could be between $30 million and $60 million.

The strategy is in line with the financial philosophy Kiyosaki has promoted for years: using debt to buy assets that generate income rather than treating borrowing as something to avoid altogether.

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The report also cited financial professionals who offered a more cautious take on the strategy.

David A. Perez, a real estate investor and tax agent, said Kiyosaki's model of borrowing against property equity was "very normal" for large-scale investors, though he noted the added borrowing raises mortgage payments and interest costs while reducing cash flow.

John Poole, founder of a Scottsdale-based consultancy, told the outlet that while "there's good debt and there's bad debt," relying on such a large debt load "indefinitely" was risky, comparing it to "a chainsaw financially coming down." He added that Kiyosaki should be prepared for a "payday" regardless of size.

First published in 1997, "Rich Dad Poor Dad" has sold more than 44 million copies worldwide, according to Vanity Fair.

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