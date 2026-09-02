Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 12: Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju Film Sees Midweek Slowdown

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit witnessed a midweek slowdown on Day 12, with its India net collection dropping 14.2% from the previous day.

The Malayalam rom-com earned Rs 5.15 crore net in India on its 12th day, taking its total India net collection to Rs 93.60 crore. The film's India gross has reached Rs 109.25 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film added another Rs 4 crore from overseas markets on Day 12. Its overseas gross now stands at Rs 106 crore, while the worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 215.25 crore.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Kerala continued to lead the film's state-wise earnings, contributing Rs 5.35 crore in gross on Day 12. Karnataka added Rs 35 lakh, while Tamil Nadu recorded Rs 17 lakh. Andhra Pradesh contributed Rs 3 lakh, with the rest of India adding Rs 15 lakh.

Box Office So Far

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit began its theatrical run on August 21 with Rs 4.90 crore. It then earned Rs 7.15 crore on Day 2 and Rs 8.80 crore on Day 3.

The film collected Rs 6.90 crore on Day 4, followed by Rs 7.90 crore each on Days 5 and 6. Day 7 brought Rs 8.75 crore, taking the first-week India net total to Rs 52.30 crore.

The film maintained its strong run through the second weekend, earning Rs 9.55 crore on Day 8, Rs 10.20 crore on Day 9 and Rs 10.40 crore on Day 10. Collections slowed during the weekdays, with Rs 6 crore on Day 11 and Rs 5.15 crore on Day 12.

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About The Film

Directed by Girish A.D., Bethlehem Kudumba Unit features Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. Vinay Forrt, Bindu Panicker, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, Shameer Khan and Srindaa are also part of the cast.

The story follows Ashley after she returns home from abroad. A wedding in the neighbourhood brings back memories of her first love, Justin, setting up a story about love, family, memories and second chances.

Vishnu Vijay composed the music, while Ajmal Sabu worked as the cinematographer and Akash Joseph Varghese handled the editing.

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