Robert Kiyosaki Names His Best Commodity Choice For August 2026

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki flagged the United States' approaching $40 trillion national debt, while naming silver as his preferred commodity pick for the month.

"$40 TRILLION US NATIONAL soon!! Q: What are you doing about it?" Kiyosaki wrote on X.

He went on to cite forecasts from macro investor Jim Rickards, saying, "Friends who are much smarter than me, such as Jim Rickards are predicting $200 an ounce for silver and $10,000 an ounce gold soon. Of the two…I think silver is the best choice in August 2026."

He added, "Actions speak louder than words!!! Take care: Remember: Savers of cash are the BIGGEST LOSERS!!!!"

Kiyosaki's post came as the US Treasury's Debt to the Penny dataset showed total public debt outstanding at approximately $39.93 trillion as of August 13, comprising roughly $32.20 trillion held by the public and $7.73 trillion in intragovernmental holdings, leaving the figure just over $65 billion short of the $40 trillion mark.

Kiyosaki did not provide a timeline or supporting calculation for either price target.

ALSO READ: 'Make Changes Now': Robert Kiyosaki Warns Investors With Renewed Market Crash Prediction

Rickards has previously projected gold reaching $10,000 an ounce before the end of 2026, citing central bank demand, constrained supply and institutional buying, and has at other times floated even higher figures.

Gold was trading above $4,400 an ounce this week, having touched a record high of $5,597.23 in January, while silver stood near $65-66 an ounce, well below its own January peak of $121.62.

Both metals have seen sharp swings through 2026, with gold supported recently by fading expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike.

Kiyosaki has repeatedly urged followers to buy gold and silver through the year, framing market pullbacks as buying opportunities and linking his outlook to concerns about the dollar, federal debt and broader economic conditions.

ALSO READ: Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Market Crash In 2026, Says 'Buy, Hold And Pray' Crowd Will Be Biggest Losers

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