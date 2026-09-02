X Users Get Flooded With Password Reset Requests, Raising Fresh Data Breach Fears

X users reported being flooded with unsolicited password reset emails on Monday, with some receiving as many as 10 notifications within minutes. Screenshots shared online showed inboxes filled with repeated “Password reset request” alerts, some arriving just seconds apart, raising concerns that accounts may have been compromised. X said it was investigating the surge but had found no evidence of an account breach.

Mridul Singhai, a member of X's product engineering team, addressed the issue in a post on the platform, saying the wave of attempts appeared linked to the recent expansion of the company's payments feature.

"Attackers appear to believe that, now that @XMoney is widely available, they can gain unauthorized access to accounts," he said. "We are actively investigating the issue and, so far, have found no evidence of any breaches. We apologize for the multiple emails and appreciate your patience."

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X Money, which uses banking infrastructure from Cross River Bank to let users transfer money through the platform, was made available to Premium and Premium+ subscribers with US accounts in recent weeks, expanding on a more limited earlier rollout.

Security researchers and users online speculated that the reset attempts may have been mass-triggered using publicly available usernames rather than through any direct compromise of X's systems, though this has not been independently verified.

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The episode has brought back concerns about X's security, with some users pointing to previous large-scale data exposures involving the platform, including breaches reported in earlier years.

Cybersecurity commentators, including several verified accounts, have urged users to enable two-factor authentication and turn on X's “password reset protect” feature. The feature requires additional confirmation through email or phone before a password can be changed.

X has not issued a statement through its official corporate accounts confirming the scale of the incident or ruling out a possible security breach.

The company said it is continuing to investigate the activity. Users who received repeated password reset requests have been advised to review their account security settings as a precaution.

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