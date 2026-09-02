Disha Salian Death Case: Bombay High Court Orders CBI To Register FIR

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Disha Salian, transferring the case from the state authorities for further investigation.

While directing the premier investigative agency to take over the case, the court said that no individual should be named as an accused without adequate evidence and supporting material on record.

The High Court made it clear that the investigation must be conducted strictly in accordance with the law and that mere allegations cannot form the basis for prosecuting any person. It observed that sufficient material must exist before anyone is treated as an accused in the case.

Reiterating the importance of an evidence-based investigation, the court clarified that no person should be considered an accused unless credible proof emerges during the probe.

Advocate Nilesh Ojha, representing Disha's father and petitioner Satish Salian, expressed confidence that justice would be delivered in the case.

Ojha said the court had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to record Satish Salian's statement, register a first information report and appoint a senior officer to investigate the matter. He added that the Malvani Police Station had been directed to hand over all relevant records to the central agency.

“Action will be taken against anyone against whom evidence is found. No one will be named as an accused if there is no evidence against them,” ANI quoted Ojha as saying.

According to the lawyer, the court also said the petitioner could raise objections and file a protest petition if the CBI submitted a closure report. Ojha thanked the court for its directions.

ALSO READ: Disha Salian Death Case: Bombay High Court Makes Strong Observations, Calls Police Probe 'Futile'

Ojha had earlier alleged that influential people and senior police officers were involved in the matter. He claimed that evidence supporting these allegations had been placed on record.

He also contended that an FIR should have been registered in accordance with guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the Union Home Ministry, as well as directions from a Constitution Bench.

Disha Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his flat in Mumbai's Bandra area.

ALSO READ: CBI Files Closure Report In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

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