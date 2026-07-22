'Make Changes Now': Robert Kiyosaki Warns Investors With Renewed Market Crash Prediction

Robert Kiyosaki, author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad', has once again warned that the global economy is heading toward a major financial crisis, urging investors to prepare for what he believes could become one of the largest wealth transfers in history.

In a post on X, Kiyosaki said the global economy is already in the early stages of a crash and claimed he had predicted the scenario years ago in his 2002 book Rich Dad's Prophecy. He argued that people who followed the book's guidance are in a stronger financial position today.

“Global economy is crashing. I predicted this in my book Rich Dad's Prophecy. Those that followed the guidance in that book are OK today,” Kiyosaki wrote.

Kiyosaki Says Crashes Create Winners And Losers

The financial educator said economic downturns often reshape wealth rather than destroy it entirely. According to him, while many investors suffer losses during market crashes, disciplined investors who prepare in advance can use the opportunity to build long-term wealth.

He encouraged followers to make changes to their investment strategy before the downturn deepens.

“It's not too late to make changes now. In every crash many people are wiped out and a few people get richer. I want you to be one who gets richer,” he added.

Kiyosaki has repeatedly argued that traditional savings and fiat currencies lose purchasing power during periods of rising inflation and economic uncertainty. Instead, he has consistently advocated owning tangible assets and alternative stores of value.

ALSO READ: Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Market Crash In 2026, Says 'Buy, Hold And Pray

Continues To Back Gold, Silver And Bitcoin

Alongside his latest economic warning, Kiyosaki reaffirmed his long-standing preference for gold, silver and Bitcoin.

In another post published on July 18, he endorsed veteran investor Jim Rogers' view that precious metals have significant upside potential despite experiencing short-term corrections.

Kiyosaki noted that gold and silver recently witnessed sharp pullbacks, adding that many retail investors make the mistake of buying after prices surge and selling during market declines.

“I am in agreement with my friend Jim Rogers. During this last retracement or crash I bought more gold and silver,” he said.

He also questioned the ability of governments and central banks to address mounting debt and inflation, arguing that policymakers are contributing to the world's financial challenges rather than solving them.

“The world economy is in great trouble, and I do not trust our leaders or central banks to solve the problem. In fact they are the problem and things like debt and inflation will only go up,” Kiyosaki wrote.

Not The First Time He Has Predicted A Crash

Kiyosaki has made several high-profile market crash predictions over the past decade. In recent months, he warned that 2026 and 2027 could witness one of the biggest financial downturns in modern history.

While some of his forecasts have not materialised within the timelines he suggested, he has continued to maintain that excessive government debt, persistent inflation and loose monetary policies will eventually trigger a severe correction.

His investment philosophy has remained largely unchanged over the years, with Bitcoin joining gold and silver as one of his preferred assets after he became increasingly bullish on cryptocurrencies.

Also Read: Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki Says Silver Will Hit $200

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