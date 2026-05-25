'Crash Imminent': Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki Says Silver Will Hit $200

Rich Dad and Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki warned about an "imminent" market crash while forecasting an significant surge in gold and silver prices.

In a post on the social media platform X, Kiyosaki highglighted veteran investment banker Jim Richard's prediction on gold eventually touching $100,000 per ounce from $4,500 today. On these lines, the Rich Dad and Poor Dad author shared his expectation that silver may jump from around $75 to $200 an ounce.



“Crash imminent. Jim Richard's calls for gold to get to $100,000. Today gold is at $4,500. I think silver will hit $200 an ounce. Today silver is at $75,” Kiyosaki's post read.

Kiyosaki's remarks come amid US-Iran linked geopolitical tensions, contiued inflation concerns and fears of interest rate hikes by central banks. Ever since the conflict began in late February, the yellow metal has dropped about 13%, with traders expecting rate hikes as the war has sent energy prices surging, Bloomberg reported.

ALSO READ: Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Market Crash In 2026, Says 'Buy, Hold And Pray' Crowd Will Be Biggest Losers

“The best investors are able to see the future and take action. Remember you do not have to be a victim in this crash. You can get richer,” Robert Kiyosaki said.

Kiyosaki has often predicted market crash and usually advises investors to hold assets such as gold, silver, and bitcoin rather than of relying only on paper currencies or other financial assets. His latest remark has sparked a debate about whether the world is nearing another market crash.

Reacting to Kiyosaki's social media post, one of the social media users commented, "Predictions may vary, but long term wealth isn't built on headlines, it's built on structure and positioning. Whether prices surge or correct, disciplined allocation into tangible, asset backed assets remains the real edge."

Denying the popular author's claim, another user said, "No crash coming, just a small pullback. The stock market is going to record highs for the next few years."

One of the social media users added, "Economies are resetting and we are going back into hard assets and valuing them for their true value. No more paper dreams, paradigm shift is happening."

ALSO READ: Rich Dad Poor Dad's Robert Kiyoski Warns Of 2026-27 Market Crash, Lays Out Playbook To Get Richer

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